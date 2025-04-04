Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has truly arrived as a treat for fans this Eid. With Salman Khan's incredible fandom, the film has established a strong foothold at the box office. While it continues to win the hearts of audiences, Sikandar has collected INR 7.02 crore on its fifth day. ‘Sikandar’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Grosses INR 158.5 Crore Worldwide.

Despite the unprecedented scale of piracy, Sikandar remains unstoppable at the box office. Having emerged as one of the biggest openers of 2025, the film has maintained a strong hold on its collections. Continuing its impressive box office run, it garnered INR 7.02 crore on its fifth day, proving its sustained success even on a weekday.

With this, the film has crossed the milestone of INR 100 crore in India, with the total now standing at INR 105.18 crore. Remarkably, the film crossed the INR 100 crore mark on its second day worldwide. ‘Sikandar’: ‘There’s Only One Bhaijaan’! This Young Fan’s Review of Salman Khan’s New Movie Is Heartwarming (Watch Video).

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film is running successfully in theatres near you.

