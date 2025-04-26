Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra on Saturday walked down memory lane and shared a priceless picture of his elder son Sunny Deol with late cinema icon Dilip Kumar.

The black and white photograph shows Dilip Kumar showering blessings on Sunny by playfully punching his cheek.

"Dalip saheb ka pyaar bhara duayen dete haath Sunny ko film BETAB ke mahurat par hi naseeb ho gaya tha. (a string of heart and evil eye emojis)," Dharmendra captioned the post.

This throwback image of Dilip with Sunny touched the hearts of moviegoers.

Reacting to it, a social media user commented, "Nice moment captured #Dilip Kumarji in a lively interaction with Sunny Deol."

Another one wrote, "Dilip saheb ke aarsivad aap aur aapke pariwar pe sada raha. Love you papaji @aapkadharam sir."

Dilip Kumar's career spanned over five decades, and he played the lead role in about 60 films. He is not only remembered for his stellar performances but also for the grace and dignity with which he carried himself both on and off the screen.

The Tragedy King's cinematic legacy continues to influence and inspire generations of actors and filmmakers. From his groundbreaking roles in tragedy to his versatility across genres, he made a huge contribution to Indian cinema.

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021. (ANI)

