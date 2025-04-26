Andaz Apna Apna, one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved comedies, saw a grand re-release on April 25, 2025. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the classic film starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, and Tiku Talsania, among others. From its cult characters like Amar-Prem, Crime Master Gogo, and Teja, to the hilarious Bhalla-Robert duo, the mind-bending twist involving Karisma and Raveena, and its endlessly quotable dialogues, Andaz Apna Apna continues to win hearts even though it originally hit theatres in 1994. It’s no surprise that the film received a warm welcome upon its 4K re-release last week. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release: Who Plays What, Cast, Plot - Know About Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s 1994 Cult Comedy.

However, let’s turn our attention to its soundtrack - a vital yet often underappreciated part of the film’s legacy. Despite every song in the movie being a peppy, retro classic, the music rarely gets the spotlight in discussions. Composed by Tushar Bhatia with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, every track - from "Ello Ji Sanam" and "Do Mastane" to "Dil Karta Hai" and "Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori" - became chartbusters, celebrated for bringing back the nostalgic vibes of Bollywood’s golden era in the 1940s and ’50s.

Watch 'Andaz Apna Apna' Re-Release Trailer:

But did you know the original soundtrack had seven songs in total - and one of them has now found its way into the re-release?

'Shola Shola Tu Bhadke' Makes Its Entry

It was confirmed by Priti Sinha, daughter of Andaz Apna Apna’s producer Vinay Sinha, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, that a previously deleted song, "Shola Shola Tu Bhadke", would feature in the 4K re-release. However, it would not be included within the main storyline like the other songs.

She explained,"Before the film starts, we have added an opening credit acknowledging the team who helped achieve the re-release. There’s a song in the Andaz Apna Apna album, ‘Shola Shola’, which didn’t make it into the final cut. We have played that song in the background for the new opening credits."

"Shola Shola Tu Bhadke" is a fun, energetic number sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam, Sapna Mukherjee, Behroze Chatterjee, and Debashish Dasgupta. Though it wasn’t featured in the original film, the track gained popularity through the soundtrack album. Interestingly, it was initially intended to serve as the film’s title track and its big party number.

Listen to 'Shola Shola Tu Bhadke':

Years later, composer Tushar Bhatia shared insights about the deleted songs on his YouTube channel. Speaking about "Shola Shola Tu Bhadke", he revealed that the filmmakers had asked him to create a celebratory party song for a moment when the lead couples profess their love.

Tushar Bhatia Talking About 'Shola Shola Tu Bhadke'

We assume the song would have been placed just before the entry of Raveena’s father, Mr Bajaj (Paresh Rawal, who also plays his evil twin, Teja). However, the song was never picturised and remained confined to the soundtrack.

More Deleted Songs

Besides "Shola Shola Tu Bhadke", two other songs - "Bandu Bol Mera Kya Banega" and "Jaana Tune Jaana Nahin Haila" - were also part of the original soundtrack but were not filmed for the movie.

'Bandu Bol Mera Kya Banega'

'Jaana Tune Jaana Nahin Haila'

It is particularly interesting to note that despite the success of Andaz Apna Apna’s music, Tushar Bhatia did not compose for another Bollywood film after this iconic outing.

