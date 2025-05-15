Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): As actor Akshay Kumar's highly awaited comedy caper 'Housefull 5' nears its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement among fans high.

After dropping the first song, 'Lal Chadi', the makers have now released the second song titled 'Dil E Nadaan'.

The dance number from the film, which dropped on Thursday, shows Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh dancing alongside Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa.

The teaser for Housefull 5 was released last month, giving fans a sneak peek of the fun to come. The story is set on a luxurious cruise ship and promises the same over-the-top comedy the franchise is known for. The teaser also hints at a mysterious twist involving a masked figure, adding a new element to the story.

The film features a large ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, and more.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 6, 2025.

This also marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian cinema to have five installments. The first part of Housefull was released in 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel, Housefull 2, which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Riteish, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Asin. Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. (ANI)

