Following Lee Jung-jae's Squid Game 2 in December 2024, another popular K-Drama is set to return with its second season on Netflix. Yes, you guessed it right! All of Us Are Dead premiered on the platform in 2022. The zombie apocalypse series, directed by Lee Jae Kyoo and Kim Nam Su, consisted of 12 episodes and followed a group of high school students trapped in their school after a zombie outbreak. It received positive reviews from both audiences and critics, and a second season was scheduled to begin filming soon, with a planned premiere in 2026. However, a recent update has revealed that actress Roh Yoon Seo will no longer be part of the show, leaving the future of the second season uncertain. All of Us Are Dead Review: Netflix’s Korean Zombie Series is Over-Long But Serves a Bloody Good Time! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Roh Yoon Seo Drops Out of ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2

Back in January 2024, rumours about Roh Yoon Seo joining the cast of All of Us Are Dead Season 2. However, on Wednesday (May 14), South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that the actress will no longer be a part of Netflix's All of Us Are Dead Season 2. According to the report, the actress opted out of the project due to her busy schedule. When the speculations about her casting first grabbed headlines in 2024, the actress' agency MAA said that "no decision has been made yet."

Fans Express Disappointment Over Delay in ‘All of Us Are Dead’ S2 Filming

The recent update has left fans heartbroken, as casting decisions are still pending, which means filming hasn't started yet. Expressing his disappointment over the recent reports, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "how has this still not started filming yet, it's been years late, that's ridiculous." While another user said, "I personally want to see her work with Lomon. Anyway, I hope the director can't get someone to replace her and S2 should start filming sooon without further delay."

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will pick up from the chaotic point where Season 1 concluded. The first season featured a star-studded ensemble with actors Park Solomon, Cho Yi Hyun, Yoon Chan Young, and Park Ji Hu playing the lead roles. The series is inspired by Joo Dong Geun's 2009 webtoon series Now at Your School. As of now, no official announcement regarding the cast of All of Us Are Dead 2 have been made by Netflix, but updates are expected soon.

