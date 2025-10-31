Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The release date for the upcoming documentary titled 'Dining with the Kapoors' was unveiled on Friday.

The special is set to bring together the members of the Kapoor family, often called Bollywood's first film family, for a rare on-camera gathering that will include conversations about family, food, and cinema.

The documentary marks 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor and nearly a century of the Kapoor family's contribution to Indian cinema. The film features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others. Together, they will share stories, memories, and light-hearted moments from their family's long association with Indian cinema.

The Series Head at Netflix India, Tanya Bami, as per a press note, said, "For close to a decade, Netflix has championed and expanded India's appetite for documentary storytelling, exploring diverse genres and distinct voices within the format. With Dining with the Kapoors, we bring a story that is both momentous and heartwarming. As the Kapoor clan comes together to celebrate 100 years of their legendary patriarch, Raj Kapoor, the table overflows with food, laughter, and love. We're honoured to take viewers on a culinary journey brimming with classic Kapoor wit and humour, legacy, and flavour."

Creator Armaan Jain said that making the documentary was a personal journey. "Bringing the Kapoor khandan together around the table felt like unlocking generations of stories--the laughter, the chaos, the endless food, and of course, the banter that's basically in our DNA. Dining with the Kapoors is my way of honouring Nanaji (Raj Kapoor) and celebrating the timeless bond that continues to hold us together," Armaan said.

The documentary will stream on Netflix from November 21. (ANI)

