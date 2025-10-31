Red Chillies Entertainment, the label owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, asked the Delhi High Court to dismiss the defamation lawsuit filed by Zonal director of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede over a scene in Aryan Khan's debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. They argued that the former NCB chief "was already the subject of public ridicule well before the release of the said series." ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Defamation Case: Sameer Wankhede Claims Women in His Family Getting Hate Messages From Pakistan, UAE and Bangladesh, Ex-NCB Officer Lashes Out at Aryan Khan (Watch Video).

Red Chillies Entertainment Says ‘The Ba*** of Bollywood’ Is ‘Situational Satire’

In their reply to Sameer Wankhede's pleas seeking the removal of specific content from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Red Chillies Entertainment described the Netflix series as "work of situational satire" and does not name or depict Wankhede in a derogatory manner. The production house also exaggerated that all characters in the series are intentionally exaggerated to generate humour and underscore societal absurdities.

The reply also stated, "It is also submitted that even before the release of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the plaintiff was already the subject of public ridicule and adverse commentary. The plaintiff's involvement in the aforementioned FIR had attracted significant public attention and criticism, as is clearly demonstrated by numerous social media posts, news articles and public discourse surrounding the allegations.

RCE on Why They Can’t Delete the Character

Red Chillies Entertainment further stated that the character in question, who closely resembles Sameer Wankhede, cannot be edited out because he is an essential part of the overall storyline. The production house added that deleting his character would create a “broken narrative,” undermining the integrity of their series. Did Karan Johar Take a Dig at Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede Controversy After Shah Rukh Khan Joked About Filmmaker’s Alleged Ozempic Use at Filmfare Awards 2025?.

About ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marked the directorial debut of Aryan. The web series was released on Netflix on September 19, 2025. The show starring Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh and Raghav Juyal delves into the chaotic world of Hindi cinema. The Ba***ds of Bollywood also features star-studde special appearances from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

