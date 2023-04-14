After his never-seen-before avatar as Shaibani Khan in the period web series The Empire, actor Dino Morea is all set to make his Telugu debut with Surender Reddy's spy thriller Agent again he will be seen as an antagonist. Taking to Instagram, Dino dropped a first-look poster along with a caption, "A G E N T." Agent: Makers Introduce Dino Morea As ‘The God’ in Akhil Akkineni Starrer! Check Out the Bollywood Hunk’s Rough and Tough Look From the Film (View Pic).

In the poster, he aced the killer look with long braided hair and a heavy beard. He is seen carrying a rifle. The poster showcased not only Dino's look but also the release date. The film is slated to release on April 28, 2023.s soon as the poster was uploaded, the actor fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Actor Aditya Seal wrote, "Ohhh damnn."

Actress Saiyami Kher reacted with a fire emoji. Agent is a spy thriller, helmed by Surender Reddy. The film stars superstar Mammootty, Akhil Akkeneni.

Meanwhile, Dino Morea is currently basking in the success of his roles in the latest OTT shows such as The Empire, Tandav and Hostages, had gone through a rough patch in his acting career in the past few years. Dino Morea Shares A Clean-Shaven Throwback Picture On Instagram, Shveta Salve Reacts.

Check The First Look Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Dino made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999 and has also been a part of South cinema including Kandukondain Kandukondain, Julie and Solo.