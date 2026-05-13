Entertainment News | Director Anil Ravipudi Unveils New Track 'Manga Manga' from Rasha Thadani's 'Srinivasa Mangapuram'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): Director Anil Ravipudi unveiled the new track titled 'Manga Manga' from Rasha Thadani's upcoming Telugu film 'Srinivasa Mangapuram.'

Making her debut in the South film industry, Rasha Thadani is paired opposite debutant Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni in the film. The film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

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The new song is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and sung by LV Revnath. The lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam. Anil Ravipudi unveiled the track on his X handle. He called it an "energetic and peppy" number.

Anil Ravipudi wrote, "Such an energetic and peppy number! Manga Manga is vibrant, catchy and packed with superb energy. Once again, magical work by GV Prakash Kumar. Wishing JayaKrishna Ghattamaneni all the very best. The charm and screen presence you carry look wonderful. Best wishes to Rasha Thadani on her Telugu debut. My heartfelt wishes to director Ajay Bhupathi, Mohan Babu, producers Ashwani Dutt, Gemini Kiran garu and the entire cast and crew of 'Srinivasa Mangapuram' for a grand success."

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https://x.com/AnilRavipudi/status/2054455950090924186?

Rasha Thadani was earlier seen in the film 'Laikey Laikaa', which also stars Abhay Verma. She also made her singing debut with the song 'Chaap Tilak' from 'Laikey Laikaa'.

Sung by Rasha and IP Singh, the track has been composed by Faridkot (Rajarshi Sanyal and IP Singh). The lyrics have been penned by Sidharth-Garima and Singh. (ANI)

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