Bollywood actor Disha Patani is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. The shooting for the project is already started and the makers have wrapped up the Goa schedule of the film. Recently, actor Disha Patani jetted off to Chennai to begin the next schedule of her film. Suriya 42: Makers of Suriya, Disha Patani-Starrer Urge People Not to Leak On-set Pictures, Videos.

According to a source close to the actress, Disha is traveling to Chennai for the next schedule for a month-long shoot of her much-talked-about film with Suriya. "While this is one of the biggest projects that the actress will be seen in, being in Chennai is certainly very close to her heart as she has started her career with Telugu movies. So it's no less than being close to home town for her," the source said.

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled Suriya 42. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts. Apart from Disha and Suriya, the film includes actors Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala. Suriya 42: Makers of Suriya-Disha Patani's Next Threatens Legal Action Against People Leaking Pics and Videos From Shoot (View Post).

The film is being produced by Vamsi Krishna, Pramod and KE Gnanavelraja under the banners of UV Creations and Studio Green.Meanwhile, Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.