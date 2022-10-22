Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): After two years of muted festivities, people are gearing up to celebrate Diwali in grand style. And to have the best Diwali celebration, one should not forget to add "music" to your festive checklist.

Thankfully, Bollywood singers and composers have created tracks over the years that will brighten any Diwali party in seconds. If you are planning to throw a fun Diwali party on Monday, then do play the below-mentioned songs to get everyone on the dance floor.

Also Read | Video of Tom Cruise Impersonator Singing 'Hold Me Closer' for Paris Hilton Goes Viral - WATCH.

1. Kala Chashma

Sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho' is one of the best party songs. The hit track was picturized on Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read | Padavettu Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Nivin Pauly's Malayalam Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Make your party more happening with your guests grooving to 'Kala Chashma'.

2. Bijlee Bijlee

'Biljee Bijlee' is a perfect song to get the Diwali party started in no time. Credits go to Harrdy Sandhu for lending his voice to this catchy Punjabi track and Jaani for making it more appealing with the lyrics. The song's video is the cherry on top as Harrdy and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari danced their heart out to the lyrics.

3. The Punjaabban

'The Punjaabban' song from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' film should be declared as the official song of 2022 as it's been on everyone's mind ever since it was released -- especially due to its quirky hook step. Sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Romy and Tanishk Bagchi, the hit track features Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Varun Dhawan in fun element.

4. Gallan Goodiyan

'Gallan Goodiyan' is one such song that can even bring non-dancers on dance floor. Sung by Farhan Akhtar, Manish J. Tipu, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh and Yashita Yashpal Sharma, this fam-jam song from Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'Dil Dhadakne Do' will make you channel your inner Bhangra prowess.

5. London Thumakda

London Thumakda from Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Queen' was sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. Whether it's a wedding or a party, this Amit Trivedi composition continues to be everyone's favourite.

6. Ishq Tera Tadpave

No party is complete without DJ playing Sukhbir's 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' and making people say 'Oh ho ho'. The 90s hit song was even recreated for the late Irrfan Khan's film 'Hindi Medium'.

Wish you all a very happy "musical" Diwali! (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)