Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 (ANI): Rising hip-hop star Doechii won her first-ever Grammy Award on Sunday night (Feb. 2), taking home Best Rap Album for her mixtape 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'. The victory was emotional for Doechii, as she became only the third woman in history to win in this category.

The hip-hop star beat major rap artists, including J. Cole, Future, and Eminem, who holds the record for the most wins in this category with six Grammys, according to Billboard.

Doechii, who was in tears during her winning speech, said, "This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won. Three women have won--Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii."

Before stepping off stage, she had a message for young Black girls watching at home. "I know there is a Black girl out there watching, and I want to tell you that you can do it. Anything is possible. Don't allow anybody to project stereotypes onto you... You are exactly who you need to be to get where you are, and I am a testimony to that," she said.

Doechii was also nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for the Nissan Altima. However, she lost Best Rap Performance to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us during the pre-telecast awards.

