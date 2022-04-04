Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): Singer Doja Cat became emotional while bagging her first Grammy Award along with SZA for 'Kiss Me More' in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Expressing her gratitude to her counterpart SZA, Doja during her first Grammy win's acceptance speech said, "SZA, you are everything to me. ... You are the epitome of talent. You're a lyricist. You're everything."

She then gestured for SZA to speak on the stage.

"Thank you Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God, and thank you all. I'm glad you made it back in time," SZA said.

Speaking back into the mic, Doja cried and said "I like to downplay sh**, but this? It's a big deal. Thank you, everybody."

Prior to the emotional speech, the young girls made everyone laugh with their conversation. So basically after Doja and SZA were announced winners for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at the ceremony, Doja took to the stage in a hurry.

SZA, who walked up to the podium on crutches, told her, "You went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious?" Out of breath, Doja told the crowd, "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life."

Doja and SZA won the award over BTS, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. (ANI)

