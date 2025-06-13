Washington, DC [US], June 13 (ANI): Donna Kelce is joining the cast of 'The Traitors' season 4, as announced by Peacock. Donna, the mother of Jason and Travis Kelce, will compete with a group of celebrities to win the cash prize of up to USD 250,000, reported People.

On Thursday, June 12, the X account for the brothers' podcast, New Heights, shared a clip from a September 2024 episode where Travis, 35, and Jason, 37, talked about the Peacock series, as they debated about whether each of them would be any good.

Also Read | Uphaar Cinema Fire Tragedy: On 28th Anniversary of Tragedy, Families and AVUT Gather at Smriti Upavan to Honor 59 Lives Lost on June 13, 1997; Demand Justice.

In the caption of the post on X, the brothers' podcast wrote that they were sharing the clip of them talking about Traitors "for no reason whatsoever," with a smirk emoji, seemingly teasing the forthcoming news of their mom's casting announcement, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Donna will join 22 other contestants this season. The lineup includes previous reality show gamers, including Natalie Anderson (The Amazing Race), Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor), Rob Cesternino (Survivor), Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother) and Ian Terry (Big Brother).

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Celina Jaitly Salutes Airline Cabin Crew, Urges People to ‘Travel in Compassion’ Amidst Air India Tragedy.

There are also a mix of Housewives from different franchises including, Candiace Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac), Dorinda Medley (Real Housewives of New York City), Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Porsha Williams (Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Caroline Stanbury (Real Housewives of Dubai), reported People.

Others with competition show backgrounds include Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars), Monet X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Kristen Kish (Top Chef).

Rounding out the cast are Colton Underwood (The Bachelor), Ron Funches (comedian), Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach, One Tree Hill), Maura Higgins (Love Island), Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater), Eric Nam (singer), Michael Rapaport (actor), Rob Rausch (Love Island USA) and Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater).

Donna's casting comes three months after Dylan Efron, Dolores Catania, Gabby Windey and Ivar Mountbatten won season 3.

The last season of The Traitors concluded in March, with faithfuls Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Ivar Mountbatten and Gabby Windey all being named winners, reported People.

The first three seasons of Traitors are available to stream on Peacock. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)