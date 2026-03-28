Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): Actor and singer Zendaya shared her thoughts on what makes a "perfect marriage," amid ongoing speculation about a private wedding with her 'Spider-Man' co-star Tom Holland, according to E! News.

In an interview, the Euphoria star said, "I don't know if there's any such thing as a perfect marriage, but I'd say people who--I don't know, this is a corny answer--seem like best friends. I think it's always nice to see two people that, I don't know, really like each other, as well as love each other."

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Speculation that Zendaya and Holland tied the knot privately continues, though neither has publicly confirmed the reports. Zendaya has been spotted wearing a gold band alongside her engagement ring, while Holland appeared ringless during a promotional visit to the Empire State Building on March 18.

The actress also addressed AI-generated wedding photos circulating online, clarifying, "Many people have been fooled by them, while I was just out and about in real life... they're AI. They're not real," according to E! News.

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Zendaya, 29, has consistently emphasized the importance of privacy in her relationship with Holland. "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she told Elle in 2023.

Holland, also 29, has described their relationship as a sacred and private bond. "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep it as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone; it's our thing," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023.

The couple, whose engagement was confirmed in January 2025, have been close friends for years. Zendaya referred to Holland as "one of my best friends" in a 2017 interview with Variety, while Holland said in 2021 that they "really hit it off" on the Spider-Man set alongside co-star Jacob Batalon. (ANI)

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