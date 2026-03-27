Guwahati, March 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday hit out at opposition leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi over his remarks on delivering justice in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg, saying the latter was "not a judge but merely a candidate in the elections". Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of campaigning in Lumding, the Chief Minister criticised Gogoi’s statement that justice would be delivered within 100 days if the opposition comes to power, terming it politically motivated.

"Lurinjyoti Gogoi is not a judge; he is a candidate contesting elections. Delivering justice is not in the hands of political leaders but the judiciary," the Chief Minister said. He further alleged that the opposition was trying to politicise a sensitive issue for electoral gains. Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises Fast-Track Courts If Re-Elected.

"Ensuring justice in any case is a legal process. It cannot be promised in a time-bound political statement. Such comments are misleading and aimed at influencing voters," Sarma added. The Chief Minister also questioned the intent behind Gogoi’s remarks, stating that the opposition was not genuinely concerned about justice.

"The opposition is not thinking about justice for Zubeen Garg. They are using his name for political mileage,” he said. Gogoi had earlier stated that if the opposition forms the government in Assam, justice in the Zubeen Garg death case would be ensured within 100 days. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assamese Singer Died Due to ‘Accidental Drowning’, Singapore Coroner’s Court Reveals.

The war of words occurred against the backdrop of a ruling by a Singapore court on Wednesday that noted that singer Zubeen Garg died due to drowning in the sea near Lazarus Island in September last year, dismissing any foul play in the death of Assam’s cultural icon.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda concluded that the death was “an unfortunate and tragic drowning” after a detailed investigation by the Singapore Police Coast Guard, according to media reports. Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival and died on September 19 last year, a day before his scheduled performance.

According to Singapore-based media reports, Garg had gone on a yacht trip and entered the waters near Lazarus Island. Witnesses told the court that he had consumed alcohol prior to the incident and had initially worn a life jacket during his first swim.

However, he later removed the life jacket and declined to wear one during a second attempt to swim towards the island. Despite repeated requests from friends to return to the yacht, Garg became motionless in the water and was pulled back onboard, where attempts to revive him failed.

A toxicology report presented during the proceedings revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 333 mg per 100 ml, indicating significant alcohol consumption before entering the water. The findings of the Singapore court broadly align with earlier observations by the Singapore Police Force, which had ruled out foul play and attributed the death to drowning after alcohol consumption and refusal to wear a life vest.

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