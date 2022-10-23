Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): Canadian rapper-songwriter Drake and 21 Savage have announced October 28 as the release date of their upcoming joint album 'Her Loss'.

According to Variety, the date and title of the album were first revealed in the new music video for 'Jimmy Cooks', which was the duo's collaboration on Drake's previous album 'Honestly, Nevermind' that was released only four months ago.

Also Read | MTV Hustle 2.0: Rapper and Judge Badshah Lauds Gravity, King and Panther for Their Performances.

Online speculation about a joint album from the pair gained momentum after Drake announced that the 'Jimmy Cooks' music video would drop on 21's 30th birthday.

On Wednesday, the Canadian rapper surprised fans by appearing unannounced at an Atlanta concert of 21 Savage, reported Variety.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Celebrates Diwali in Greece Amid Shooting for Her International Film the Eye!.

Over the years with songs like 'Knife Talk', off Drake's album 'Certified Lover Boy' and 'Mr. Right Now', of 21 and Metro Boomin's album 'Savage Mode II' Drake and 21 have become regular collaborators. Other tracks include 'Sneakin' and 'Issa'.

Both rappers have witnessed massive consumption numbers for songs on which they appeared in 2022. Drake featured alongside Terms on Future's 'Wait For U' and 21 Savage is featured on 'Knife Talk' along with Project Pat.

The name 'Jimmy Cooks' seemingly nods to Drake's character in 'Degrassi: The Next Generation, Jimmy Brooks, a role Drake held for nearly eight years on the Canadian series.

That song, which was Drake and 21 Savage's fourth recorded pairing, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)