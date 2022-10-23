Actress Shruti Haasan, who is now shooting for her international film, The Eye, in Athens and Corfu, has thanked the unit of the film for their sweet gesture of getting her crackers to ensure that she does not miss celebrating Deepavali. Devi: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and Six Other Actresses Feature on the Powerful Poster of the Short Film on Women Finding Strength in an Unusual Sisterhood.

Taking to Instagram to post a picture of her bursting crackers, Shruti wrote, "Wishing you and yours light and prosperity! Tomorrow is the start of amazing things for all of us. I thought I was away from my family on this special day and realised I found a lovely new film family in these beautiful people who took the time and effort to make Diwali so special! I'm so so filled with gratitude and never take these amazing moments for granted... there is magic and light in all places and all you have to do is open your heart and mind. Shruti Haasan Bags American TV Series Treadstone, Which is Based in the Jason Bourne Universe.

"Thank you to the amazing team of 'THE EYE' for this heartwarming memory."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2022 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).