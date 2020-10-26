Los Angeles, Oct 26 (PTI) Rapper Drake is coming out with his new album, 'Certified Lover Boy', which is slated to be released in January.

The recording artiste made the announcement by sharing a short teaser on Saturday, which also happened to be his 34th birthday.

The video was posted on Twitter by both Drake and his record label, OVO Sound.

This will be his sixth full-length studio album and will be the follow up to 2018's 'Scorpion'.

Drake first hinted that a new album was in the works in April. The LP was then scheduled to come out in summer.

He revealed the album's title in August alongside the release of the first single from the new offering, "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring rapper Lil Durk. PTI

