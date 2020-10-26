Vijayadashami that is also known as Dussehra is one of the popular Hindu festivals. Celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year, this time the festival was observed on October 25. This year the festival was a low-key affair owing to the coronavirus outbreak. However, that did not stop celebs from celebrating the occasion in their homes or on the sets of the film (if they are shooting). One of the stars who celebrated the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on the sets of the film was Vijay Sethupathi. Dussehra 2020: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Gopichand Wish Fans A Very Happy Dussehra! (View Posts).

Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi is currently busy with the upcoming political drama Tughlaq Durbar. A video from the sets of the film has been shared by the actor’s fan pages in which Vijay is seen performing puja with the team on the sets of Tughlaq Durbar. A priest is seen guiding the superstar while performing the puja. If you haven’t seen the video yet, you got to check it out right away! Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Tughlaq Durbar To Feature Raashi Khanna As The Female Lead!

Vijay Sethupathi Performing Puja

Tughlaq Durbar is directed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan. When the makers had released the first look poster of the upcoming flick, it showed two shades of Vijay Sethupathi and fans were mighty impressed with his look. Produced under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, this film will also feature Raashi Khanna as the lead actress. Stay tuned for further updates!

