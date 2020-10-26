Amala Paul celebrates her birthday and it's time we start singing birthday wishes for her. The South beauty who's known for her acting calibre should also be credited for her off-beat fashion sense. Her choices aren't atypical and she would rather pick a yellow over black. One look at her Instagram account and you'd be assured that her whimsical take on fashion is refreshing for a change. She isn't confined to any one particular type and she probably picks what flatters her heart the most. Amala Paul Spills the Beans about Her Second Marriage Photos with Bhavinder Singh That Went Viral.

Amala's unusual taste in fashion is delightful. She seeks inspiration from boho fashion and tries to blend it with her casual style. Result? An amazing amalgamation of everything that's smart and charming at the same time. Amala Paul's fashion sense may not look appealing to one and all but the ones who have an eye for beauty or creativity will surely find themselves inclined towards it. Her outfits are simple and that's probably the best part. With no fussy outfits, she lets simplicity win her heart and ours too. As the pretty lady gears up to celebrate her special day, we take a look at some of her most stunning style statements. Ponniyin Selvan: Here's Why Amala Paul Rejected Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus.

Denim Skirts Never Disappoint

Love for Prints

Red Hot

Nailing Some Monochrome Fashion

Cute, No Sorry, Cutest

A Charming Seductress

Casual and Wow

We hope her association with fashion continues the same way and that she never stop wowing us. On a parting note, happy birthday, Amala! Have a great one.

