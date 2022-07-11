California [U.S], July 11 (ANI): Hollywood action star, Dwayne Johnson, on Monday, shared his post-workout meal, as he asks his fans to enjoy their cheat meals.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Fast 6' actor, dropped a video, to which he captioned, "Sunday morning coming down. Cheatmeal breakfast (also my post-workout meal) - Dozen eggs (4 whole and 8 egg whites) - Insanely delicious homemade biscuits from @chefputtie *drizzled with that honey magic. Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself. Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf2tSgGljwA/

In the video, the rock can be seen showing his post-workout meal to the camera as he had a dozen of eggs and some cookies, loaded with honey.

The 'Furious 7' actor is known for his fitness and dedication, and his workouts are widely followed by many gym maniacs around the globe.

Actor and Businessman Dwayne Johnson enjoy a massive fan following on social media, with over 327 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most followed celebrities in the world.

Known as 'The Rock', he often shares his diet regime photos and videos with his followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'San Andreas' actor will be next seen in DC Comics' dark superhero film 'Black Adam' which is slated to release on October 21, 2022.

Recently, the Hollywood star made it official through his Instagram, that the 'Black Adam' is heading towards San Diego Comic-Con festival. (ANI)

