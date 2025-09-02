The Rock Muscle Loss: Dwayne Johnson, famously known as 'The Rock' in WWE, has surprised fans with his latest slimmed-down appearance. The 53-year-old had made a trip to Venice to attend the Venice Film Festival for his upcoming movie The Smashing Machine, when his new look caught the eye of fans. In The Smashing Machine, which is a biopic of former MMA fighter Mark Kerr, the former WWE champion portrays the main character. Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine is set to hit the theatres on October 3. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results: Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Retain World Heavyweight Title, John Cena Beats Logan Paul and Other Highlights From PLE in France.

The Rock in Leaner Physique

The Rock is currently going viral after losing a lot of muscle👀 pic.twitter.com/joGhS4GMo1 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 1, 2025

The Rock Then vs The Rock Now

The wrestler-turned-actor is known to have a big, muscular physique and even at the age of 53, maintains a lifestyle where he prioritises fitness and health. At the Venice Film Festival, Dwayne Johnson had a much less muscular and leaner physique as he sported a blue shirt and black trousers and it caught the eyes of fans online as videos and pictures from the event went viral. As per a report in the Daily Mail, Dwayne Johnson lost almost 60 pounds, which is about 27 kgs, to reduce to 240 lbs. Hulk Hogan Dies: ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson Shares Video of His WrestleMania 18 Match Against Wrestling Legend, Pays Tribute to ‘Childhood Hero’ (See Post).

While some were surprised at the physical transformation of the WWE and Hollywood star, many others felt about his massive weight loss, feeling that this thinner and leaner frame might be the result of a health concern. Some even joked that 'The Rock turned into a pebble' as he almost looks a bit unrecognisable in his new, leaner avatar. Take out some reactions below.

'The Rock Has Become the Pebble'

Bruh. The Rock has become The Pebble. @TheRock I need your weight loss secret, stat! pic.twitter.com/Nja4XeGKNq — Joe (@joesrambles3) September 2, 2025

'Normal to Lose Muscle Mass in 40s and 50s'

This picture is now going to go viral and everyone will start making fun of The Rock He is 53 Years Old It's normal to lose muscle mass in your 40's and 50's Use 2 braincells before you troll someone pic.twitter.com/xcuDmWbe6u — Anmol (@Anmol_299) September 1, 2025

'Something to Do With Hulk Hogan's Death?'

Have you seen de Rock recently ? Is it possible the heavy weight loss may have something to do with the death of Hulk? Some self realization on the use of steroids? pic.twitter.com/22eUoEzKyA — Ken Ngwoke (@ezza_kg) September 1, 2025

'One Final WWE Run?'

I genuinely think this is AI. But if it's not, that's some massive weight loss from The Rock. Could it be that he's getting in shape for one final #WWE run? pic.twitter.com/RjZ7cimMVX — Debottam Saha (@wrestlebard) September 1, 2025

Fan Feels It Happened Due to Use of 'Steroids'

wait. ppl think rock is natural?😂😂💀 this is what happens when you use a lot of steroids Due to high steroids usage he has a heart disease which will cause him to lose weight pic.twitter.com/5cSuhDx2Pw — Yagami (@Darkweb3yagami) September 2, 2025

Fans Concerned With The Rock's Leaner Physique

Hollywood actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson has his fans concerned after he appeared looking like a different man in this video where he has loss almost all of his muscles. pic.twitter.com/ilAL2MinYK — Made on Earth by Humans (@1singdollar) September 2, 2025

The Rock is reported to have lost all his weight for his role in The Smashing Machine. At the Venice Film Festival, the ex-WWE champion broke down in tears as his performance at The Smashing Machine received a 15-minute standing ovation. John Cena Apologises to Young Fan From Brussels Who He Had Insulted During Heel Promo, Shares Heartwarming Moment With Him on WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

The Rock Breaks Down in Tears During Standing Ovation For The Smashing Machine

The Rock was seen in tears whilst receiving a 15 minute standing ovation for his new movie ‘The Smashing Machine.’ pic.twitter.com/ng2fv9CX27 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 1, 2025

The Rock's Last WWE Appearance

The Rock's last appearance in the WWE was way back on March 2 in Toronto at the Elimination Chamber, where he played an instrumental role in John Cena's iconic heel turn. Since then, the 'Final Boss' absence from John Cena's retirement tour has irked fans online and now that the 17-time champion has only a few dates left before his WWE career ends, many have speculated that he would make a return and confront John Cena. The Rock vs John Cena part 3 anyone?

