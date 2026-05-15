Entertainment News | Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin Expecting First Child

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed the pregnancy while attending the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Thursday, May 14.

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As reported by People magazine, Palvin appeared at the event in a light blue dress with cap sleeves and a feathered skirt, posing with her hand under her baby bump. Sprouse stood beside her in a tuxedo, with one arm around his wife as the couple posed for photographs together.

The couple later announced the news on their official social media handles.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DYU_RqXiDOS/?img_index=1

The announcement marks a new chapter for the couple, who tied the knot in Hungary in July 2023 after confirming their engagement a month earlier.

Sprouse and Palvin first met at a party in 2017 and began dating in June 2018.

Over the years, the pair have frequently spoken about supporting one another's careers. Ahead of Palvin's appearance in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Sprouse shared a message for his wife through People magazine.

"I love you, baby. Break a leg tonight," he said, before jokingly adding that she did actually "break her foot" four weeks earlier, adding, "so, I wish you luck. I love you. I know you are going to kill it."

Earlier this year, the couple also opened up about how they maintain their marriage while balancing work commitments.

Speaking to People magazine in February 2025, following the launch of their Spring 2025 campaign and Dress to Express, Palvin explained how they prioritise spending time together.

"When I travel, he's there with me and we're not away from each other," she said.

The model added, "When he's on set, I try to visit him. We have this rule that we're not supposed to be away from each other longer than two, three weeks."

Last August, Palvin also shared details about undergoing surgery for endometriosis.

In an Instagram post, she spoke about struggling for years with symptoms including "fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow" and "sleepless nights on the bathroom floor."

"I thought this was just how it works for me," she wrote, adding that she was later "advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist."

Palvin said she learned that "endometriosis can't be diagnosed with general examinations," despite regularly visiting her gynecologist for yearly checkups.

"The surgery helped me a lot, and I'm grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I'm more mindful about my body to act fast if needed," she wrote.

She concluded the post by saying, "I'm excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work." (ANI)

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