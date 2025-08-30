Washington DC [US], August 30 (ANI): Actor Elizabeth Banks will be seen portraying the role of Karen Read in the series about the trial, which saw Read initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, in 2022, before she was eventually acquitted of the murder charges after a second trial following an initial mistrial due to a deadlocked jury, reported People.

Sex Lives of College Girls fame Justin Noble will reportedly serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside David E. Kelley.

The series will explore how Read became a household name after the death of her boyfriend, who was 46.It is based on the Law & Crime and Wondery podcast, Karen.

In the early hours of January 29, 2022, O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, was discovered comatose in the snow outside a gathering at another officer's home. An autopsy indicated that he died of blunt force injuries and hypothermia, and she was accused of drunkenly backing into him with her vehicle during a winter storm. She repeatedly pleaded not guilty, as per the outlet.

Read was acquitted in June of this year, and she said to her supporters outside the courtroom after the verdict: "I would not be standing here without these amazing supporters who have supported me and my team financially and more importantly, emotionally," reported People.

"No one has fought harder for justice for John O'Keefe than I have -- and my team," she said, as per the outlet.

Though she was found not guilty of second-degree murder, the most serious charge, or of manslaughter while operating under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Read was found guilty of operating under the influence, reported People.

The limited series follows Banks' recent appearance in another hit Prime Video series, 'The Better Sister'.Banks and Jessica Biel played estranged sisters in the series, which premiered on the streamer in May, and was adapted from Alafair Burke's 2019 novel of the same name.

The limited series about Read will mark Banks' first time portraying a real person onscreen, according to People. (ANI)

