Los Angeles, Apr 21 (PTI) "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke is in final talks to join Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" series, which just cast Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

The orginal series for Disney Plus also features Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Marvel Studios declined to comment on the matter. Reps for Clarke did not immediately comment on the matter.

Jackson is reprising his role of Nick Fury in the series while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in "Captain Marvel, reported Variety.

The series will revolve around a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Ben-Adir will play the main villain.

Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce. Kevin Feige's unit is producing the series for the streamer, as it does all other MCU titles, including the hits “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier", the publication said.

Clarke became a globally famous name with her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's hit “Game of Thrones".

