Washington [US], December 8 (ANI): At the Red Sea Film Festival this week, Emily Blunt, honoured for her career achievements, shared candid insights into her acting journey, her work with legendary director Steven Spielberg, and the lessons she's learned along the way.

Blunt, who was recognized for her lasting impact on the film industry, described receiving the award as a surreal moment. "It's a wild thing because it's almost like seeing your life flash before your eyes," she said, as per Deadline.

Also Read | Did Shah Rukh Khan Charge Any Fee For Performing at Delhi Wedding? Bride’s MUA Reveals The Truth.

"It's very moving and surreal to see it all played back at me. And, yeah, it was cool," she added.

She humorously added that she hopes the award is more of a "so far, so good" recognition than a lifetime achievement.

Also Read | 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Trailer: Rosamund Pike and Madeleine Madden Battle Darkness in Prime Video's Fantasy Series (Watch Video).

The 'Oppenheimer' Oscar nominee also spoke about her upcoming projects. One of the most anticipated is 'The Smashing Machine', directed by Benny Safdie.

In this film, Blunt stars alongside Dwayne Johnson, playing the girlfriend and later wife of UFC champion Mark Kerr.

Blunt described the film as being about "struggle," highlighting the emotional and physical toll that fighters endure, particularly in terms of addiction and relationships. "It's just a very intense, very beautiful movie," she explained, as per Deadline.

Blunt also teased a secretive new project with Steven Spielberg, although she remained tight-lipped about the details.

She revealed, "We start in February, and that's all I can tell you."

She recalled the awe she felt when Spielberg called her for the project, and said, "I was so awestruck to even get the call. And then in the meeting, he goes, 'Would you like to know why you're here?' And I was like, 'Yes please.' I was trying not to dork out and just talk to him about endless scenes from Jaws that I've been obsessed with for years. He's really magical. I'm very happy," as per Deadline.

Reflecting on her time in the industry, Blunt shared that maintaining balance is crucial in her life. "It's huge in my life. I need it," she said, adding, "But I think I've learned -- since becoming a mummy and since becoming, I guess, more well known -- that my time on set and that immersion has become increasingly something I'm very protective of and something that I really hold very dear."

Blunt also discussed the importance of stepping out of her comfort zone. "It is the true escape. It is like this parallel life that I'm very addicted to, and I need it, and I love it," she said, adding, "I've learned that it's okay to be scared all the time, you know, when you're approaching something new. It's good for me to put my feet to the fire. I don't want to be straight-jacketed. I don't want to be safe."

As per Deadline, she added that this mindset has made her more "bolder" in choosing her roles.

When asked about directing, Blunt expressed uncertainty, though she emphasized her enjoyment in producing.

"I don't know about directing yet, I really am trying to learn never to say never... I'm really enjoying producing stuff, and even if I don't end up being in it, that's fine, I love building worlds and stories," she explained.

She also mentioned her desire to return to the stage, and said, "I think I would really love to get back on stage at some point, it's been 20 years or something."

Blunt also touched on the possibility of a sequel to 'Edge of Tomorrow', the 2014 film in which she starred alongside Tom Cruise.

"I mean, there's hints of it, but I don't think anything's been written," she said, adding, "We're always kind of throwing ideas around. I think if we can beat it, or we can at least match it -- because I don't know how Doug Liman got so much mileage out of a repeating day, it was just so brilliant."

She added with a laugh, "Could my back take it anymore? That's the thing... But we'll see," as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)