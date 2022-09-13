Like every year, Emmy Awards surprised many. While there were some unexpected names that topped the winners' list, there were also quite a few who amused the audience by making the cut. For some, it was an emotional first win, while most others took home the trophy for the second or third time. Of course, the highlight was how a non-English series like Squid Game scripted history by bagging the trophy! Emmys 2022: Stunning Red Carpet Looks From 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Surprise: Squid Game

The Squid Game freight train ultimately proved to be unstoppable, giving Lee the first Asian actor to ever win in the 'Best Actor in a Drama Series' category.

And, it didn't stop there! The winning streak for 'Squid Game' continued! The show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was also awarded best director at the Emmys 2022. Squid Game, which became the most watched show of all time on Netflix following its September 2021 debut, is the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category. In total, the show got 14 nominations this year. Emmys 2022: Netizens Slam Jimmy Kimmel for His ‘Dead Body’ Antics on Stage During Quinta Brunson’s Victory Speech (View Tweets).

Surprise - Succession, Ted Lasso, White Lotus

Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus, the three programs with the most nominations, all took home the top honours in their respective categories. Succession and Ted Lasso bagged a total of 4 awards each, while 'White Lotus' won five trophies.

Snub - Only Murders in Building

A major setback for 'Only Murders in Building' fans as the show was blanked in all major categories despite getting 17 overall nominations.

Snub - Severance

Another show 'Severance' was nominated for 14 awards in July, however, the show couldn't win any award in any major category except two Creative Arts Awards.

Snub - Yellowjackets

Same for the show 'Yellowjackets' - Showtime's genre-defying drama that was one of the most talked-about new programmes of the season. It earned seven nominations but couldn't translate them to even a single win!

Surprise - Lizzo for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Another surprise was Lizzo's big win against 4-time Emmy winner 'RuPaul's Drag Race'. The joyful Amazon Prime Video series 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,' in which 13 women battle for jobs as backup dancers for the Grammy-winning music artist Lizzo, beat out 'RuPaul's Drag Race' after four straight wins for reality competition series.

Surprise - Julia Garner for Ozark

Well, given that Julia Garner had won twice previously and that this was the show's final season, it's difficult to criticise her for picking up the award for Ozark.

