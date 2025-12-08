The nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes are finally here! The prestigious annual award show celebrates the best in films and television from the past year, and a long list of names is highlighted in the freshly unveiled batch of nominees. The nominations for the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards were announced by Marlon Wayans and Skye P Marshall. This year, a new podcasting category was also introduced. Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses to ‘Emilia Perez’ for Best Picture – Non-English Language.
‘One Battle After Another’ Leads 2026 Golden Globe Nominations
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be distributed across winners in movies, TV shows, podcasts and 28 competitive categories. The main category this year will have six nominees instead of five. One Battle After Another leads this year's film nominations with nine nods, including a Best Director nod for Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Actress for Chase Infiniti.
The comedy-drama Sentimental Value came second with eight nominations, followed by Sinner with seven. In TV, HBO's The White Lotus Season 3topped with six nods, followed by Netflix's hit series Adolescence with five.
Golden Globes 2026 Nominations
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Arco
Demon Slayer
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1: The Movie
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sinners
It Was Just An Accident
Sentimental Value
Hamnet
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Frankenstein
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Sirat
Hamnet
F1: The Movie
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied To You,” Sinners
“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
White Lotus
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Studio
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Adolescence (Netflix)
All Her Fault (Peacock)
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Sterling K Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)
Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Jude Law, Black Rabbit (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO)
Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV)
Parker Posey, The White Lotus (HBO)
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus (HBO)
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus (HBO)
Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV)
Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
BEST PODCAST
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First
When Will the 2026 Golden Globe Awards Take Place?
The Golden Globe Awards 2026 will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The award ceremony will take place on January 11, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton, Berly Hills, California. Golden Globes 2026 will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.
