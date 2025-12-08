The nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes are finally here! The prestigious annual award show celebrates the best in films and television from the past year, and a long list of names is highlighted in the freshly unveiled batch of nominees. The nominations for the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards were announced by Marlon Wayans and Skye P Marshall. This year, a new podcasting category was also introduced. Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses to ‘Emilia Perez’ for Best Picture – Non-English Language.

‘One Battle After Another’ Leads 2026 Golden Globe Nominations

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be distributed across winners in movies, TV shows, podcasts and 28 competitive categories. The main category this year will have six nominees instead of five. One Battle After Another leads this year's film nominations with nine nods, including a Best Director nod for Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Actress for Chase Infiniti.

The comedy-drama Sentimental Value came second with eight nominations, followed by Sinner with seven. In TV, HBO's The White Lotus Season 3topped with six nods, followed by Netflix's hit series Adolescence with five.

Golden Globes 2026 Nominations

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

Hamnet

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Frankenstein

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Sirat

Hamnet

F1: The Movie

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied To You,” Sinners

“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

White Lotus

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)

Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Jude Law, Black Rabbit (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO)

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV)

Parker Posey, The White Lotus (HBO)

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus (HBO)

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus (HBO)

Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV)

Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

BEST PODCAST

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First Gotham Awards 2025 Winners: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Tops Best Feature Film, Jafar Panahi Takes Home Three Major Wins for ‘It Was Just an Accident’ – Full List Inside!.

When Will the 2026 Golden Globe Awards Take Place?

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The award ceremony will take place on January 11, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton, Berly Hills, California. Golden Globes 2026 will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

