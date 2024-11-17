Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Actress and producer Eva Longoria has addressed speculation surrounding her decision to leave the United States, clarifying that her relocation wasn't driven by political reasons or her discontent with former President Donald Trump.

Instead, the Golden Globe nominee explained that her move to Europe was primarily due to her professional commitments.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Longoria responded to rumours suggesting she left the US because of Trump's election victory.

She explained, "Will you please let them know I didn't move out of the United States because of Trump? ... I've been in Europe for almost three years."

The 'Desperate Housewives' star has been spending much of her time between Spain and Mexico City, locations she calls home as she works on various international projects.

Longoria emphasized that her career, not the political environment, led her to make the move.

"I left because my work took me there," she explained, referencing her role in the Apple TV+ series 'Land of Women', which was filmed in Spain, as well as her upcoming CNN series 'Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain'. "That's why I'm in Europe. I didn't leave because of the political environment," she added, as per Deadline.

The actress also took the opportunity to express frustration with the way her comments have been taken out of context.

In an earlier interview, Longoria discussed how everything she says seems to be twisted to create divisiveness, which she finds disappointing.

"People just grabbed some clickbait stuff to be divisive, which makes me so sad, that everything you say is just meant to be divisive when we can't be that way tight now," Longoria said, as per Deadline.

In the same conversation, Longoria touched on her perspective of being outside the United States during a turbulent political climate.

"Being away from the constant 24-hour news cycle puts you in a bit of a bubble for sure," she noted, explaining that living outside of the US has given her a reprieve from the constant media barrage that has defined recent years.

Longoria's comments came after she spoke candidly in a show about how the political landscape in the US had affected her.

Reflecting on the 2020 presidential election, in which Trump won against Kamala Harris, Longoria said, "I'm privileged. I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky," as per Deadline.

She expressed concern for those who remain in the US, adding, "They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

While acknowledging the challenges of living in California, Longoria spoke about the changes she observed in the state before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California -- it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now," she explained, as per Deadline.

Despite her candidness, Longoria stressed that her decision was not about abandoning her country but rather a personal choice tied to her evolving career. (ANI)

