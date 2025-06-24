Los Angeles [US], June 24 (ANI): Former actress and author Evangeline Lilly ain't in good health. She has cancelled her appearance at the Italian Global Series Festival (IGSF) for health reasons.

The star, who stepped away from acting last year, was awarded a Maximo Excellence Award for her work on Lost last night but was unable to attend in person. As per Deadline, she has been recuperating after a fall in recent weeks.

She did not attend the event but sent a recorded message from Australia, where she has been staying, thanking Lost fans for the award, saying: "Thank you guys so much for this incredible honor. I'm so deeply sad I can't be there with you right now. Thank you to each and every one of you who has invested your time, passion, love and theories."

According to the IGSF website, she had cancelled the awards appearance and a masterclass today due to "heath reasons." We understand she is still recovering from a head injury sustained in Hawaii in May. Deadline has contacted her reps for further comment.

She had posted an account of the accident, along with pictures of her facial injuries, on her Substack, writing: "I fainted at the beach. And fell face first into a boulder." Lilly also noted she had experienced "'absent' and fainting spells" since she was a child.

She later posted on Instagram to say a concussion she suffered had "taken a downturn." We understand Lilly had hoped to travel up until this past weekend, but will need more time for recuperation and decided against traveling. (ANI)

