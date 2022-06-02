Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once," A24's genre-bending dark comedy that everyone is talking about, will be accessible to watch at home starting next week.

According to Variety, on June 7, the film will be accessible for USD19.99 on platforms such as Apple TV and Amazon Prime before being released in 4k UHD and Blu-ray the following month. When purchased through Apple, the film includes an additional eight minutes of unseen bloopers.

Also Read | KK Used To Skip Award Functions Even if He Was Nominated, Reveals the Late Singer's Close Friend.

The independent film-turned-juggernaut, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, debuted to rave reviews in April and earned an amazing USD 35 million at the box office after only six weeks in theatres.

Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a wife and mother living in a universe who is being audited by the IRS at the start of the film. When she realises she must communicate with parallel universe versions of herself in order to save the planet, things take a dramatic and absurdist turn. What follows is a plot that moves at a breakneck pace, complete with meaningful family moments, well-seasoned bagels, hotdogs for fingers, and cameos by Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jenny Slate, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Also Read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee Has a Fan Girl Moment While Working With Renuka Shahane on Sets.

Rotten Tomatoes gives the picture a perfect 97 per cent rating. The New York Times film critic A.O Scott gave the film a particularly positive review, calling it "messy and wonderful", as reported by Variety.

"The plot of this film is as full of twists and kinks as the pot of noodles in an early scene," Scott commented. "It would be hard to spoil it. It would literally take forever to summarise!" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)