Washington DC [US], June 20 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' fame actress Simone Ashley has been cast in the high-octane racing drama 'F1' alongside Brad Pitt and Damson. However, despite shooting some scenes in the movie, her role was cut in the final cut, reported People Magazine.

When asked about the change to Ashley's part, director Joseph Kosinski tells People, "It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make it into the final cut."

Kosinski, though, lauded the talent of the actress Simone and expressed his wish to work with her again.

"But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again," Kosinski adds as quoted by People.

Simone Ashley has not commented on her reduction of the role yet.

Earlier this month, while speaking to ELLE as quoted by People, Ashley said making F1 was a "crazy" experience.

"I have a very small part, but I'm grateful to be in that movie. I got to experience many Grand Prix. I don't think I'll ever do anything like that again," said Ashley as quoted by People.

The 'Bridgerton' actress previously told Who What Wear magazine, as quoted by People, that the production on the film 'F1' had been "going for years" as she revealed how long her role was in the works.

"I met for this movie, I think, before Bridgerton even came out. It's been a long time, and you know, it's Damson and Brad's movie. I'm just so grateful that I can be part of it. You had to work as a team. Sometimes we literally had one take for certain shots. Like, you'd see on the call sheet eight minutes to get this one thing because we were shooting alongside the races," said Simone Ashley as quoted by People.

According to an official synopsis, Pitt will be playing the character of Hayes in F1. Hayes was Formula 1's "most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career."

"Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world," the synopsis continues.

"But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone," read the synopsis as reported People.

The film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles and Samson Kayo, while Lewis Hamilton is one of the producers.

'F1' is in theatres on June 27. (ANI)

