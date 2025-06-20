Mumbai, June 20: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is amidst a creative process Abhishek Bachchan and said that creating with his actor son is the “biggest learning and the biggest blessing.” Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared a picture of the father-son duo. In the image, Abhishek is seen telling his father something and the thespian is listening to him with full attention. The two seem to be sitting in a studio as Abhishek has headphones kept on his lap.

Big B wrote on the blog: “The joy of creation .. surpasses all else .. they that can, are blessed .. spending evenings and late nights with them is a learning in itself ..I learn each day... It is a blessing .... when Son and Father create together .. it's the biggest learning and the biggest blessing (sic).” The icon did not share any details about the project. In other news, Abhishek on June 18 announced his next 'Kaalidhar Laapata', a heartfelt tale about second chances. ‘Spoiling the Work Template’: Amitabh Bachchan Wraps 5 Ad Films and Two Photo Shoots in Just 2 Hours, Says ‘Work Is So Rewarding’.

Abhishek, who was recently seen in the fifth installment of the “Housefull” franchise, used social media to announce his next with director Madhumita titled "Kaalidhar Laapata". Backed by Zee Studios in association with Emmay Entertainment, the primary cast of the film will also have Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, along with others. ‘Sab De Diya Apno Ke Liye, Ab Zara…’: Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Divorce Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan Shares Emotionally Charged Cryptic Post About Rediscovering Himself.

Set against the backdrop of rural India, the movie revolves around an aging man named Kaalidhar (Bachchan), who decides to elope after learning about his family’s plan to abandon him. Things take an unexpected turn as he meets Ballu, a spirited eight-year-old orphan. Ballu's zeal and curiosity towards life end up reigniting Kaalidhar’s will to live life to the fullest. Both Kaalidar and Ballu go on an impromptu road trip, ticking off a bucket list as they go. "Kaalidhar Laapata" is expected to premiere on ZEE5 on July 4.

