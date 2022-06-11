New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Slain Punjabi Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala returned to trending big time on social media on Saturday, the day he would have turned a year older if he had not been killed approximately two weeks ago very near to his hometown Mansa in Punjab.

His untimely death has left a void in the heart of his fans as social media is flooded with special wishes as fans are showering immense love on the late singer and sharing the popular songs sung by the singer. Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry are also remembering him. His energetic songs and persona have completely transformed the music industry. He was one of the most famous Punjabi singers of his generation and carried a massive fan following.

Moose Wala even received love from international artists like Drake but he was famous for promoting gun culture, violence and politics but some other songs like 'dil da ni maada, tera Sidhu Moosewala' shows his other side.

Here are 5 super hit songs for his fans

1. So High

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgmFC8y8q3k

Sidhu Moose Wala gained wide attention from 'So High' as it was the singer's biggest hit in his career, released in the Year 2017. The song currently has more than 511 million views on YouTube.

2. Old Skool

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBlO1i_WTiY

Sidhu Moose Wala collaborated with Punjabi Singer Prem Dhillon, after the massive success of his song 'Dhakka'. Moose Wala's energetic rap in the song made it a massive hit. 'Old skool' was released in January 2020 and till now the video has gathered 258+ Million views on YouTube.

3. Same Beef

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk2WMmiiVFE

Sidhu Moose Wala's biggest collaboration was with the rapper 'Bohemia'. Same Beef garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans. Released under the banner of Yash Raj Productions, the song was a big hit and currently has 411+ million views. The album was composed by Byg Byrd.

4. 295

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_FCrCQ6-bA

The audio song of Moose Wala gained a lot of attention, part of the music album 'Moosetape' the song was penned by the singer himself, released in July 2021 the video currently has 179+ Million Views on YouTube.

5. Goat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8vDwlHigJA

Penned by the singer himself, the song was released in July 2021 and currently has 100+ million views. (ANI)

