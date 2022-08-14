Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): Choreographer Farah Khan has shared a glimpse of her dinner with her brother Sajid Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavana Panday, Avinash Gowariker and Seema Sajdeh on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Farah can be seen having a gala time with her 'good friends'. In the first picture, everyone can be sitting at the dining table as they posed for the camera. "Good friends and great food," she captioned.

The second photo featured posing at the restaurant's gate. Farah wrote, "Well fed and well red."

Maheep also shared a photo with Farah ad Bhavana as they smiled for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maheep, Bhavana, and Seema are currently awaiting the release of their reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, which also features Neelam Kothari Soni in the lead. The show will premiere on September 2nd, 2022. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana, and Seema.

On the other hand, Farah had recently joined Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in Croatia to helm the shooting of their romantic song for Anand Tiwari's directorial. She will also collaborate with Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

