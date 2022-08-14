One of the leading music directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Devi Sri Prasad, who was most recently in the news because of his score for Pushpa: The Rise, will hoist the Tricolour at Times Square in New York on the Independence Day-eve. The music director, who has delivered several chartbusters, took to social media to make this announcement. Kamal Haasan Expresses His Heartfelt Wishes for Independence Day to Every Indian, Recalls an Incident That Happened 25 Years Ago.

He said: "I am truly honoured to be invited as the Guest of Honour for the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in New York and the Indian flag hoisting on Times Square on the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India." The event has been organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

I am truly honoured 2 be invited as d GUEST OF HONOUR for d Ceremonial Lighting of EMPIRE STATE BUILDING in NEW YORK & INDIAN FLAG HOISTING at TIMES SQUARE🇮🇳 on d eve of 75th INDEPENDENCE DAY of INDIA 🇮🇳❤️ organised by d Federation Of Indian Associations (FIA) JAI HIND🙏🏻🎶 pic.twitter.com/0QEZbdZezA — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 13, 2022

Interestingly, mega star Kamal Haasan, too, will be in the United States on Independence Day. He will hoist the National Flag at an event organised by the Association of Indo-Americans in the United States. The actor will also be honoured for completing 63 years in the Indian film industry.

