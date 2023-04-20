Los Angeles, Apr 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Louis Letterier will return to the "Fast and Furious" franchise for the upcoming 11the installment.

According to entertainment news portal Variety, the 11th film will be the grand finale of the Vin Diesel-led franchise.

Letterier, known for two "Transporter" films, "The Incredible Hulk", "Clash of the Titans" as well as Netflix series "Lupin", is also the director of "Fast X", the latest movie in the movie series that is set to be released worldwide in May.

“Louis joined the ‘Fast & Furious' team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades.

"Under his direction, ‘Fast X' is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director's chair," said Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer.

"Fast X" will also feature franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Actors Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno are newcomers. PTI

