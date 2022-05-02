Justin Lin recently announced that he has decided to exit the 10th instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. The latest buzz is that Justin Lin decided to step down as a director from Fast X because of Vin Diesel. "Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he shows up out of shape,” reportedly said the director. Fast X: Justin Lin Steps Down as Director, To Remain as a Producer With the Project.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

