A new trailer for Fast X is out and its action-packed to the brim. Featuring Jason Momoa as Dante who is out to get Dominic Toretto's family for killing his father, the trailer sees our heroes buckle up for a final fight. Also starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Brie Larson and more, Fast X releases in theatres on May 19, 2023. Fast X Director Louis Leterrier to Return for Fast and Furious 11.

Watch the New Trailer for Fast X:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)