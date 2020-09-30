Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Following all necessary norms, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh resumed work amidst the new normal. She shared a glimpse of her dubbing session for the upcoming project 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari'.

Fatima shared an image of her dubbing studio on her Instagram story and wrote, "Dubbing #surajpemangalbhari."

She will be essaying the role of a typical 'Marathi' girl, donning a traditional attire. It will be the first time the audience is going to see her in Indian attire and she looks very convincing in the look.

The 'Dangal' actor also gave fans a sneak peek of her look and posted a rail of pictures wearing a red saree that garnered her appreciation from fans.

For the first time, Fatima will be seen sharing the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari'.

The movie is a family comedy and revolves around the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters.

Produced under the banner of Zee Studios, the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh in lead role.

The flick set in the 90s has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. (ANI).

