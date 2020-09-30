Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actresses Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza are having a sort of reunion, at least on social media. Nia and Krystle who became a household name with the 2011 daily soap, are setting the internet on fire with their glamorous photoshoot. And the girls are looking PHAT – Pretty, Hot and Tempting (Thank you, Poo). The gorgeous television actresses are no more your Manvi (played by Nia) and Jeevika (played by Krystle) but instead present a more fun and real side of themselves. Nia Sharma: A Sass a Day Keeps the Basics Away for This Perennially Savage Sensation!

A few days ago, Nia shared a couple of pictures including a throwback photo from their Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai days. She wrote, “10 years Later.!!! ➡️” while tagging her pretty co-star from the hit serial. The duo then shared posts with pics from a recent glammed-up photoshoot on their individual handles, and we must say, the pics are so much fun to look at. Though, they do give major “Piya Piya O Piya Piya” vibes. Krystle D'Souza to Make her Bollywood Debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre after Kriti Kharbanda Walks Out.

Same, Same, But Different

Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Both girls are dressed up in bathrobes and chilling in a hotel room. In one of the pics shared by Nia, the two ladies are lazing comfortably on a king-sized bed holding a glass of champagne. There’s another bottle of champagne in an ice bucket along with a tray of nachos. Apart from food and drinks, you can see makeup palette, brushes and a pretty bouquet of flowers. Both Nia and Krystle have slapped on some makeup and letting their red lips do the talking.

Gorgeous Duo 👄👄👄👄

In another photo from the same post shared by Nia, the girls are sitting in a bathtub. It is definitely a more candid shot than the first pic. You can see them giggling over something on Nia’s phone. The Naagin 4 star Instagrammed these pics, writing, “Picked up from where we Left years ago, but along came some sass and swag!! 👯‍♀️@krystledsouza.”

*Giggling Intensifies*

Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Krystle too took to Instagram to share a new pic from the same photoshoot. She writes, “Timeless 🌹💫”. The hotties are looking like a million bucks in this sexy snap.

Bombshell 🔥🔥🔥🔥

View this post on Instagram Timeless 🌹💫 A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza) on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:04pm PDT

Krystle was last seen on television in comedy-family drama, Belan Wali Bahu that aired in 2018. She also made a mark on OTT platform with her debut web-series, Fittrat, produced by Ekta Kapoor for ALTBalaji. She will be seen in Chehre, a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. As for Nia Sharma, she recently won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India trophy and has been ruling social media platforms in general.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).