Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is gearing up for her upcoming project, has finally finished shooting. The actor on Thursday shared pictures from the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Fatima treated fans with a glimpse of her upcoming project.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Favourite Thing About Being a Punjabi Bahu in Latest AMA Session on Instagram (See Pic).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Otvn3LJtz/?img_index=6

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "And it's a wrap. Well, almost a wrap. Couldn't post everyone's photo. But all you guys are so special. Thank you for giving me so much love.

Also Read | Karan Aujla and Divine Join Forces for New Track ‘100 Million’ (Watch Video).

As soon as she shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Fatima will be seen in the upcoming drama 'Ul-Jalool Ishq'.

Makers of the upcoming drama starring Vijay Varma and Fatima have recently begun the film's shooting.

Taking to Instagram, the producer of the film Manish Malhotra shared a string of pictures from the first day shoot of the film.

He captioned the post, "The Begining of our emotional and love journey .. #UlJaloolIshq Shooting begins today .."

In the post, Malhotra shared a picture of the film's clapboard from the film's mahurat.

In the other two posts, he shared pictures of a monitor from the sets of the film.

Helmed by Vibhu Puri, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)