A video of Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh jumping off a cliff into water has gone viral, with fans and Bollywood celebrities alike reacting to her daring stunt. The video was posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh on her Instagram on January 6, 2026, from a vacation reportedly in Goa. In the caption, she explained what she went through before jumping, and urged fans to just take the plunge. She informed that she jumped four more times after her first jump! The actress posted another set of videos and pictures from her trip in Instagram. Take a look. Fatima Sana Shaikh: Instagram Pics of the Actress That Will Impress the Fashion Lover in You.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Jumps off Cliff Into Water - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Fatima Sana Shaikh Talks About Overcoming Fear

Fatima Sana Shaikh said in the caption alongside the video, "It took me 20 minutes standing on that ledge, trying to find the strength to take the leap. And then i went for it.. That moment when you’re in the air, just before hitting the water.. feels horribly long. That sinking feeling in your stomach is haunting… and confusing. Because in those split seconds, I could feel fear turning into adrenaline. It was fascinating to watch myself go through that shift. Uske baad toh fear ka switch off ho gaya. And i jumped 4 time after that. It was never the jump that was scary. It was the stories i built in my head before the leap.. utna sochne ka nahi.. 😛 Bas khood jaao. (Don't think too much. Just take the plunge.)" 'Pyar Mein Pad Jaoongi': Fatima Sana Shaikh Fangirls Over Sushmita Sen, Ex-Miss Universe Replies to 'Metro In Dino' Actress With Sweetest Comment (Watch Video).

In another post, Fatima posted pictures and videos from her hike, along with pictures against the waterfall and with her cute dog. She wrote on Instagram, "1.5 hour ke Hike ke baad waterfall aur uska thanda paani. Best day! Meri sabse sundar photo last slide mein hai. 🧚" (After a hike of 1.5 hours, feel the waterfall and its cold water. Best day! My best photo is in the last slide.)

Fatima Sana Shaikh Posts More Pictures and Videos From Vacation - See Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Fans and Celebs React to Fatima Sana Shaikh Jump

Several celebrities and fans reacted to Fatima's daring act on her vacation. Fashion designer Manish Mal hotra, also her Gustaakh Ishq director, wrote, "Arey wah .. wow 😍❤️". Actress Soha Ali Khan Pataudi said, "Uff tooo cool!!" and actress Rasika Dugal wrote, "Woahhh 👏👏❤️". Actor Ali Fazal reacted with a "Yassssssss", while Adarsh Gourav also wrote, "Yesss🔥". Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan simply posted these emojis: "❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗".

Reactions to Fatima Sana Shaikh Jump - Read Here:

Reactions to Fatima Sana Shaikh's jumping off the cliff (@fatimasanashaikh/Instagram)

A fan reacted, saying, "Wow!!! This girl impresses Everytime." Another Instagram user wrote, "Woah that seems so adventurous Fatima ❤️❤️❤️❤️ looks like one in a billion moment ❤️❤️❤️❤️". Costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania posted two heart emojis: "❤️❤️". Fatima Sana Shaikh has really impressed people with her dare.

Disclaimer: Do not try this stunt without any training or supervision.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Fatima Sana Shaikh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).