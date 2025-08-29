Mumbai August 29: Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently shared a candid photo on her social media account with Bobby Deol and the team of their upcoming project and gave fans a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie. The actress posted the group photo wherein Bobby Deol, director Priyanka Ghose, and the team of their upcoming project are posing for the picture with utmost swag. She captioned it as “@iambobbydeol has turned us into animals. @picsofpinks and I have turned him into a pookie.” With this smartly curated line, Fatima cheekily referenced Bobby’s 2023 blockbuster film “Animal” and connected his highly applauded on-screen persona with their behind-the-scenes fun.

In the picture shared, Bobby Deol can be seen sporting a casual winter look, donning a warm jacket and his quintessential style, while Fatima is seen standing at the center in a checkered coat and pink beanie, striking a pose full of attitude. The entire crew appears to be in high spirits as they pose against the rugged backdrop of Leh, where the shoot is apparently underway. 'Pyar Mein Pad Jaoongi': Fatima Sana Shaikh Fangirls Over Sushmita Sen, Ex-Miss Universe Replies to 'Metro In Dino' Actress With Sweetest Comment (Watch Video).

Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Photos With Bobby Deol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Meanwhile, a member of director Priyanka Ghose’s team shared a picture on his social media account hinting at their upcoming project. He put on display a picture of cloud-filled skies from their in-flight travel, hinting at their travel to Leh. Priyanka Ghose reshared the image on her social media stories, tagging it with the hashtag “#SetsofPinks.” ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh Thanks Director Vivek Soni for Believing in Her As Madhu in Romantic Movie, Says It Feels Like a Dream (View Post).

On the work front, Bobby Deol still continues to enjoy immense love for his character portrayal in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal” and is now busy experimenting with varied roles. The actor has umpteen numbers of projects in his hand. From Yash Raj Films’ “Alpha” to “Bandar” and Aryan Khan's directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood,” Bobby is set to rule the screens this year! Fatima, on the other hand, was last seen in “Aap Jaisa Koi” opposite R. Madhavan. The OTT show received great reviews for their on-screen chemistry.

