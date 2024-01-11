Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates her birthday on January 11. The popular Bollywood actress entered the acting industry as a child actor and has come a long way ever since. Fatima was recently praised for her role as Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar's Sam - a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. While Fatima continues to work on her acting skills, we would also like to credit her for being the fashion lover that she is. Ul Jalool Ishq: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh Starrer Film Goes on Floors; Manish Malhotra Shares Pics From First Day Shoot (See Post).

One look at Fatima's Instagram account and you will find pictures of her sartorial shenanigans. While the pretty actress has donned different silhouettes, from pantsuits to midis, we love the way she nails her ethnic attire, sarees in particular. Fatima has an amazing collection of sarees and she sure loves wearing them. From striking red to vibrant purple and cool green, her saree palette is filled with these beautiful shades that will compel you to pause and stare with admiration. Fatima's styling team should also be credited for helping her nail these pretty sarees. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of her saree looks, shall we? Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Fabulous in One-Shoulder Pink Dress With a Thigh-High Slit (See Pics).

Go Green

Painting the Town Red

Like a Yash Raj Heroine

Elegance Personified

All Eyes On Her

Beauty in Yellow

Purple Dreams

Happy Birthday, Fatima Sana Shaikh!

