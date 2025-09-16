The massive success of Mohit Suri's latest directorial, Saiyaara, has catapulted Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday to overnight stardom. Despite receiving immense love for her character in the romantic role, Aneet Padda seems to have a clear vision of where her career is heading and does not wish to be typecast in similar roles. For the unversed, even before Saiyaara became a box-office hit, the 22-year-old actress had already signed a courtroom drama. Aneet Padda will be seen in Nyaya alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur, where she plays a survivor seeking justice against a godman. ‘Saiyaara’ OTT Release: Director Mohit Suri Hopes Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Netflix Release Will Touch Hearts Worldwide.

Aneet Padda Plays Teen Survivor in ‘Nyaya’

Nyaya is special for Aneet Padda as it marks her second collaboration with the directors Nitya Mehra (Baar Baar Dekho) and her husband Karan Kapadia after Big Girls Don't Cry. The move also highlights her bold decision to take on a socially relevant, challenging role right after a breakout romantic film. A source close to the development told Bollywood Bubble, "Aneet Padda will be seen playing a victim, who takes a brave stand against a powerful (Godman) spiritual leader who has misbehaved with her.

Aneet Padda Celebrates 50 Days of ‘Saiyaara’ Release

‘Nyaya’ Story To Highlight Justice for Women

The source further revealed, "The story follows an intense courtroom drama that will fight against justice for women. Her character is central to the story and brings emotional depth to the narrative. It aims to highlight themes of justice, power imbalance and courage."

Fathima Sana Shaikh plays a fearless cop in the movie, with Arjun Mathur taking on a key role. The series is backed by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Mangta Films. Nyaya also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. ‘Saiyaara’ Completes 50 Days in Theatres: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Say ‘Thank You for Letting Us in’ As Mohit Suri’s Musical Romantic Drama Marks 50 Days of Release.

Aneet Padda’s Success With ‘Saiyaara’

Aneet Padda's big screen debut, Saiyaaera, featured her as Vaani Batra, a heartbroken young writer who teams up with Krrish Kapoor, an ambitious singer, giving him the biggest song of his career. Reportedly made on a budget of INR 45 crore, the Mohit Suri directed romantic musical grossed approximately INR 570 crore globally, becoming one of the biggest Indian filsm of 2025.

