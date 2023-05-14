Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI) "Double iSmart", the sequel to the 2019 sci-fi hit "iSmart Shankar", will be released on March 8, 2024 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Billed as a pan India film, the movie will see lead star Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh reunite for the second chapter in the film franchise.

According to a press release issued by the makers on Sunday, Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce "Double iSmart" under the banner of Puri Connects.

Jagannadh has penned the story of the upcoming film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The names of other cast members will be announced later, the makers said.

"iSmart Shankar", the first film, followed an assassin (Pothineni) who helps the police when a slain cop's memories are transferred to his brain.

