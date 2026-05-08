Entertainment News | Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty Quits Politics, Extends Best Wishes to New Leadership in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty has announced his decision to quit politics.

Taking to Instagram, Raj Chakraborty shared a long note in Bengali, adding how he worked hard to fulfil his duties as a filmmaker as well as a legislator.

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"Whenever I have been entrusted with a responsibility in life, I have discharged it with dedication and integrity. I have always strived to give my absolute best. As a director, I have consistently endeavoured to bring joy to people through the medium of cinema. At times I have triumphed; at other times, I have faced defeat," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYCmHrICboc/

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Mentioning that he began his political journey in 2021, Raj Chakraborty further continued, "The people granted me the opportunity to serve. Over the subsequent five years, I strove to fulfil my duties as a legislator in that very spirit. That chapter came to a close in 2026."

The filmmaker also highlighted the formation of a new government in West Bengal, extending his heartfelt best wishes to the new leadership.

"I extend my heartfelt best wishes to them. I sincerely hope that, under their leadership, West Bengal will march forward on the path of progress and development," he wrote.

In the recently concluded 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 207 seats, bringing an end to the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 15-year-long reign.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the State. (ANI)

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