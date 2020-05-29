Entertainment News | Films or Not, You Are a STAR!: Hrithik Roshan Showers Love on Cousin Pashmina Roshan

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Posting several pictures of his cousin Pashmina Roshan on Instagram, actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday showered love on her with a heartfelt note.

Roshan posted several pictures of his 24-year-old cousin, and penned a note saying how he is proud of Pashmina and what makes her special.

"So proud of you Pashmina. You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family," the 'Bang Bang' actor wrote in the caption.

"We are lucky to have you and I'm sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It's not because you are the funniest person I know, or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking, but because of your vulnerability that you allow radiating without judging it that makes you who you are!" his caption further read.

He ended the note by sharing how his sister is a star with and without working in the films.

"Films or not, you are a STAR! And I love you. Stay amazing @pashminaroshan," his caption read.

Pashmina is the daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan and is very close to Hrithik. (ANI)

